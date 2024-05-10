Previous
a chance encounter by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3933

a chance encounter

I first met Don a few years ago when he agreed to pose for a portrait in my strangers' project. Since then, Ray and I often meet him by chance out and about in Winchester where he paints scenes on commission.

On this occasion he was beside the River Itchen on day 12 of a painting which he estimated would take another 5 days to complete for the client.

He's always willing to pose for another shot and to have a chat about his current painting, this one includes the City Mill and riverside buildings.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Hazel

Casablanca ace
I remember him! How lovely to see him in action
May 10th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A clever, clever man.
May 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is a talented artist what a great shot
May 10th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Love the POV that shows the artist and his work.
May 10th, 2024  
