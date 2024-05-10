a chance encounter

I first met Don a few years ago when he agreed to pose for a portrait in my strangers' project. Since then, Ray and I often meet him by chance out and about in Winchester where he paints scenes on commission.



On this occasion he was beside the River Itchen on day 12 of a painting which he estimated would take another 5 days to complete for the client.



He's always willing to pose for another shot and to have a chat about his current painting, this one includes the City Mill and riverside buildings.