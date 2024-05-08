Previous
new season's poppy by quietpurplehaze
new season's poppy

A surprise to find bright red poppies already in the border in the sunshine at Hinton Ampner this week.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze

Margaret Brown ace
A beauty and snap!
May 8th, 2024  
