Photo 2323
Harold Davis workshop
I took a weekend workshop on photographing flowers for transparency, using a Lightbox and arranging flowers on top of it.
https://www.digitalfieldguide.com/learning/workshops-events/photographing-flowers-for-transparency-with-harold-davis-weekend-workshop
Harold has two stamps issued by the US:
https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2022/0324-tulips-forever-stamp.htm
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
3
4
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2824
photos
243
followers
131
following
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
lightbox
,
workshop
,
translucent
,
transparency
,
translucency
,
light-box
,
flower-arranging
Corinne C
ace
This is stunning!
September 5th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
like the flower combo, Beautiful!
September 5th, 2022
Diane
ace
Lovely!
September 5th, 2022
