Harold Davis workshop by jyokota
Photo 2323

Harold Davis workshop

I took a weekend workshop on photographing flowers for transparency, using a Lightbox and arranging flowers on top of it.
https://www.digitalfieldguide.com/learning/workshops-events/photographing-flowers-for-transparency-with-harold-davis-weekend-workshop

Harold has two stamps issued by the US: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2022/0324-tulips-forever-stamp.htm
Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Corinne C
This is stunning!
September 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
like the flower combo, Beautiful!
September 5th, 2022  
Diane
Lovely!
September 5th, 2022  
