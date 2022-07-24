Previous
Belfast Theatre by jyokota
Photo 2322

Belfast Theatre

He was changing the letters in the sign by hand, standing on that ladder.
24th July 2022

Junko Y

@jyokota
Photo Details

KV ace
What a cool old theater… love the elephant on the roof. Nice action with the ladder… changing the letters by hand is very retro. Nice straight lines here… well done!
September 4th, 2022  
