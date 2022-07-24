Sign up
Photo 2322
Belfast Theatre
He was changing the letters in the sign by hand, standing on that ladder.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
theatre
belfast
maine
mmw
KV
ace
What a cool old theater… love the elephant on the roof. Nice action with the ladder… changing the letters by hand is very retro. Nice straight lines here… well done!
September 4th, 2022
