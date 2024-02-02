Previous
Curve-Billed Thrusher in Evening Light by jyokota
Photo 2460

Curve-Billed Thrusher in Evening Light

Another amazing bird spotting in Arizona, this time looking another direction in @Taffy 's backyard.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
673% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
You've captured this beauty so perfectly in the golden light! And your image conveys its elegantly curved bill.
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise