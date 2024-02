Vermilion Flycatcher

Wow, it's hard to get this little guy in focus! Taffy (on her Nikon), Li (on her Sony), and I (on my Canon) all tried but it took us hundreds of attempts to get more than a blob. We figured out that it must be the way the sun was hitting the surface of the feathers and some kind of glossy surface that didn't allow focusing. I finally used a CPL, and Taffy and Li focused on the branch, and we all ended up with good shots.