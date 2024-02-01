Previous
Welcome to Arizona by jyokota
Photo 2459

Welcome to Arizona

Gila Woodpecker on a cactus greeting us in @Taffy 's backyard! A very Arizona welcome.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Taffy ace
I love his expression!! A picture that makes me smile.
February 5th, 2024  
