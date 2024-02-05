Sign up
Previous
Photo 2463
Sandhill Cranes Soaring
@taffy
took us to Whitewater Draw, an amazing place to see the sandhill crane migration.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
1
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2963
photos
224
followers
118
following
674% complete
View this month »
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
arizona
,
migration
,
sandhill-cranes
,
jy-bird
Brian
ace
Superb
February 11th, 2024
