Previous
Next
Photographing Flowers for Translucency by jyokota
Photo 2324

Photographing Flowers for Translucency

Making a mandala design with flower petals on a Lightbox
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Very cool, love it
September 5th, 2022  
Diane ace
Love this one, too.
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise