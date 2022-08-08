Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2324
Photographing Flowers for Translucency
Making a mandala design with flower petals on a Lightbox
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2824
photos
243
followers
131
following
636% complete
View this month »
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th August 2022 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
lightbox
,
workshop
,
transparency
,
translucency
,
light-box
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very cool, love it
September 5th, 2022
Diane
ace
Love this one, too.
September 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close