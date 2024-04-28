Previous
a healthy breakfast by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3927

a healthy breakfast

I have to be truthful that this was, like, the second course in the breakfast basket. The sausages were extra delicious!
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1075% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I looked that hotel up on your recommendation, it looks wonderful! I like the look of this breakfast
April 28th, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
Looks wonderful! Both your hubby and breakfast
April 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous portrait of Ray!
April 28th, 2024  
Peter ace
What a lovely portrait Hazel of Ray looking good:)
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise