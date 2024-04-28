Sign up
Previous
Photo 3927
a healthy breakfast
I have to be truthful that this was, like, the second course in the breakfast basket. The sausages were extra delicious!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
4
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Photo Details
Tags
fruit
,
april
,
breakfast
,
ray
,
roundhouse
,
2024
Casablanca
ace
I looked that hotel up on your recommendation, it looks wonderful! I like the look of this breakfast
April 28th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Looks wonderful! Both your hubby and breakfast
April 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous portrait of Ray!
April 28th, 2024
Peter
ace
What a lovely portrait Hazel of Ray looking good:)
April 28th, 2024
