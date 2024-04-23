Sign up
Photo 3922
a room with a view
A few days away this month at The Roundhouse in Weymouth, a room on floor 3 with dual aspect views, this one of the harbour.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Tags
view
,
harbour
,
stay
,
weymouth
,
roundhouse
JackieR
ace
How wonderful, enjoy your break. What a beautiful view
April 23rd, 2024
