a room with a view by quietpurplehaze
a room with a view

A few days away this month at The Roundhouse in Weymouth, a room on floor 3 with dual aspect views, this one of the harbour.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
JackieR ace
How wonderful, enjoy your break. What a beautiful view
April 23rd, 2024  
