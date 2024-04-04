Haze's Strangers: No.223: Fu Qing and Ma Rong

Easter Saturday: a wonderful sun-filled, blue-sky day and after lunch we decided to take a trip out for a walk. Ray parked the car at Netley near Southampton Water. We made our way to the little park and ordered coffee and cake at Cherrywood Café's mobile take-away. We found a seat sheltered from the chill breeze.



Next a walk along the shore and a surprise to see two beautiful young ladies taking selfies of each other by the water. They stood back to let us past as we walked on. All the while I was wishing I had asked them for a portrait and Ray was wondering why I hadn't asked....



Very soon the narrow shingle path was completely blocked by puddles and we stood for a few moments looking across at the industrial view of the oil refinery on the far shore. I suddenly decided, as we turned to walk back, to ask these young women for a portrait of them both.



They quickly and smilingly agreed, 'Yes, yes.'



I took 4 shots on my iPhone, set on portrait mode, and asked if they were OK with me posting one online on my photographic page.



They quickly and smilingly agreed, 'Yes, yes.'



I asked their names. Fu Qing told me hers first. I looked a little blank and she said 'Chinese' and spelt it out. Ma Rong did the same. Ray asked if she would write both in the notes on his mobile. Which she did. Fu Qing told me they are both students at Southampton University on a one-year Master's Course in Finance.



I thanked them and said, 'You have made my day'. They both looked a little blank so I explained the expression. Ma-Rong immediately said, 'It's our pleasure.' I wished them both all the best in their studies and we took our leave.