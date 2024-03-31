A little story for Easter Sunday

The date of the main photo of my parents escapes me; the small inset photo shows them at their wedding on today's date, March 31st - in 1941. My father had already been conscripted into the army and I guess wearing his uniform on the day saved some expense at least on a very tight budget in those days.Four months later he was one of around 2,000 men heading off to war from England in the New Zealand troopship, the Rangitiki. Captured at Tobruk, he then spent the next few years in various PoW camps, initially in a camp in Benghazi. The last camp was a workcamp attached to the cement factory of Dyckerhoff und Widmann in Cossebaude, a few miles west of Dresden and from where he witnessed first-hand the destruction in the aftermath of the bombing of that city.He finally arrived home to his wife in the sleepy village of Claydon in Suffolk, on May 25th, 1945.Having bought exercise books with camp money in an Italian camp, my father kept a diary of his experiences. I inherited them on his death in 1998, word-processing them in 2000. I was finally lucky to succeed in publication in 2017 with the invaluable technical help of a fellow member of the Winchester U3A Photography Group.The book now has twenty seven 5-star reviews:I have always admired my father's resilience and the attitude of respect with which he viewed the human condition and have valued the opportunity to publish his diary. If you have reached this far, thank you for reading...........And thank you to my 365 friends who have purchased, read and reviewed the book. All small royalties are donated to The Red Cross, without whose food parcels my father felt many prisoners would not have survived.