Previous
A little story for Easter Sunday by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3917

A little story for Easter Sunday

The date of the main photo of my parents escapes me; the small inset photo shows them at their wedding on today's date, March 31st - in 1941. My father had already been conscripted into the army and I guess wearing his uniform on the day saved some expense at least on a very tight budget in those days.

Four months later he was one of around 2,000 men heading off to war from England in the New Zealand troopship, the Rangitiki. Captured at Tobruk, he then spent the next few years in various PoW camps, initially in a camp in Benghazi. The last camp was a workcamp attached to the cement factory of Dyckerhoff und Widmann in Cossebaude, a few miles west of Dresden and from where he witnessed first-hand the destruction in the aftermath of the bombing of that city.

He finally arrived home to his wife in the sleepy village of Claydon in Suffolk, on May 25th, 1945.

Having bought exercise books with camp money in an Italian camp, my father kept a diary of his experiences. I inherited them on his death in 1998, word-processing them in 2000. I was finally lucky to succeed in publication in 2017 with the invaluable technical help of a fellow member of the Winchester U3A Photography Group.


The book now has twenty seven 5-star reviews:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Till-We-Meet-Again-Gunner/dp/154404870X

I have always admired my father's resilience and the attitude of respect with which he viewed the human condition and have valued the opportunity to publish his diary. If you have reached this far, thank you for reading...........

And thank you to my 365 friends who have purchased, read and reviewed the book. All small royalties are donated to The Red Cross, without whose food parcels my father felt many prisoners would not have survived.

https://flic.kr/p/2pGq6HU






31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1073% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely photographs to choose for today. We all thought your book of his notes and experiences was wonderful.
March 31st, 2024  
JackieR ace
It would be my parents' wedding anniversary today!
March 31st, 2024  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

Oh, that's amazing, Jackie! Thanks for sharing!
March 31st, 2024  
Hazel ace
@casablanca

It was so lovely that so many 365 friends bought and enjoyed the book. Thank you so much for your comment. I am so pleased to have published the diary.
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise