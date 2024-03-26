Sign up
Photo 3917
colours
We had a very interesting trip to Whitchurch Silk Mill. My camera was busy!
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Tags
colours
bobbins
whitchurch silk mill
silk bobbins
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured full of brilliant colours and superb detail Hazel, bet that is an interesting place to visit with or without a camera, Fav:)
March 26th, 2024
Brian
ace
Love your choice of POV
March 26th, 2024
