new spring-green

new green leaf-buds unfurlinghawthorn tree for Clareautumn-planted May blossomSo good that the little hawthorn tree, popular with wildlife, has survived the long dank wet winter. When it blossoms one May, hopefully not too many seasons ahead, the double flowers will be deep pink and 'rose-like'.I keep an album in Clare's memory on Flickr:it began as a place to share her beautiful jewellery and after she died, I used it, and still do use it, to remember her. In addition to planting the hawthorn in our garden, we have converted her former bedroom into an upstairs sitting room which is where I am writing to you.Happy New Week!