the dog kennel by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3915

the dog kennel

We no longer have a dog of course, but I'm certain sure that Jinks would not have wanted to be left in this kennel while we visited the grounds and property of Ightham Mote!
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Hazel

