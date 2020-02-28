'Life is but a dream.'

"Row, row, row your boatGently down the streamMerrily merrily, merrily, merrilyLife is but a dream"For some reason, Murphy preferred to sit at the end of our table in the pub rather than next to his owner and friend having lunch a couple of tables away.He was also sitting in front of a poster on the wall and within reach of my camera so I decided to try for an illusion.I discovered later that Murphy is six years old and a gun dog which perhaps explained his impeccable behaviour sitting quietly while everyone else around him was eating.