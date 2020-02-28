Sign up
Photo 2870
'Life is but a dream.'
"Row, row, row your boat
Gently down the stream
Merrily merrily, merrily, merrily
Life is but a dream"
For some reason, Murphy preferred to sit at the end of our table in the pub rather than next to his owner and friend having lunch a couple of tables away.
He was also sitting in front of a poster on the wall and within reach of my camera so I decided to try for an illusion.
I discovered later that Murphy is six years old and a gun dog which perhaps explained his impeccable behaviour sitting quietly while everyone else around him was eating.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/49593118146/in/dateposted-public/
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Lisa Poland
ace
I love this. He's dreaming of running through that field in the poster.
February 28th, 2020
