'Life is but a dream.' by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2870

'Life is but a dream.'

"Row, row, row your boat
Gently down the stream
Merrily merrily, merrily, merrily
Life is but a dream"


For some reason, Murphy preferred to sit at the end of our table in the pub rather than next to his owner and friend having lunch a couple of tables away.

He was also sitting in front of a poster on the wall and within reach of my camera so I decided to try for an illusion.

I discovered later that Murphy is six years old and a gun dog which perhaps explained his impeccable behaviour sitting quietly while everyone else around him was eating.



28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Hazel

Hazel
Lisa Poland ace
I love this. He's dreaming of running through that field in the poster.
February 28th, 2020  
