Photo 3952
astonishing amaryllis
Our June-flowering amaryllis is over now but I could not let it go without a bit of a seeing-to!
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
2
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6785
photos
146
followers
13
following
1082% complete
3952
Tags
macro
,
amaryllis
,
june
,
processed
,
ipiccy
,
faststone
,
2024
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous capture and frame filler!
July 3rd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is beautiful, Hazel!
July 3rd, 2024
