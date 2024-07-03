Previous
astonishing amaryllis by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3952

astonishing amaryllis

Our June-flowering amaryllis is over now but I could not let it go without a bit of a seeing-to!
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous capture and frame filler!
July 3rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is beautiful, Hazel!
July 3rd, 2024  
