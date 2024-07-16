Previous
the whiteness of white... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3955

the whiteness of white...

...a macro into a flowerhead of the hydrangea bush in a pot on the deck
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1083% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Oh, lovely, that is a very white one, not even a hint of pink or blue.
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise