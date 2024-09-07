Haze's Strangers: No.227: Bernard

Today we had breakfast out and a plan to visit a current art exhibition in Winchester. As we left Wetherspoons, I said hello to another customer just finishing his breakfast at the next table. He looked at my walking poles and asked me if they help.I assured him that they do help and explained I can walk further more comfortably now and he told me of his knee problem and the dilemma of what action to take, saying that his daughter works in the medical profession and can help him to decide. A short discussion ensued on hip/knee operations and the variable success rate of the latter.I held out my poles to him and suggested having a try, expecting a response of withdrawal and refusal. However he stood up, and took them, had a short walk, thought they might be a good idea.My iPhone was in my pocket so I asked for a portrait, introducing myself and explaining how I would use it. Meet Bernard, who readily agreed. I set the iPhone camera to 'portrait' mode and took a few shots.Bernard told me that, although now retired, his career had been as a lecturer in economics in a sixth -form college, and that he had also taught worldwide, including two years in China. As well as enjoying walking, he is a keen cyclist.I showed Bernard the photos and, before we said our goodbyes, Ray took his email address so I can send the best to him and the link to his story here.We continued to The Arc to visit 'Rising Splendour' an exhibition of the work of Fred Appleyard, an artist new to us, who lived the last part of his life in Hampshire.