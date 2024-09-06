Previous
Beware of trains! by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3976

Beware of trains!

We also had a walk on the beach at Haylling Island on the day we visited the sunflower fields.

Somehow we didn't get round to a ride on the little train, but I thought it was worth a shot!
Hazel

Casablanca ace
Ooh I love a little train!
September 6th, 2024  
