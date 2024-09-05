Sign up
Previous
Photo 3975
looking to the sun
We took a bumpy tractor/trailer ride through the sunflower fields - it gave a good view!
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
6808
photos
142
followers
13
following
1089% complete
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
27th August 2024 3:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trailer
,
tractor
,
sunflowers
,
fields
,
sam's sunflowers
Diana
ace
How beautiful to see such a large field!
September 5th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely to see such a sunny field!
September 5th, 2024
