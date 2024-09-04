Previous
yellow and pink by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3974

yellow and pink

Sunflowers and cosmos in a wildflower meadow at Sam's Sunflowers.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
Dianne ace
A lovely combination.
September 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
a beautiful pairing
September 4th, 2024  
