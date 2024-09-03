Sign up
Previous
Photo 3973
a treat
We had a trip to Sam's Sunflowers; a bunch to pick and bring home included in the entry tickets.
I asked Ray to take me a 'selfie'!
https://flic.kr/p/2qdtSiu
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
6806
photos
142
followers
13
following
1088% complete
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
Tags
hazel
,
ray
,
sunflowers
,
bunch
,
deck-chair
,
sam's sunflowers
Wylie
ace
Hello! and what a fun day!
September 3rd, 2024
Dianne
ace
A lovely image of you - sunflowers are such happy flowers.
September 3rd, 2024
