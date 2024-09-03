Previous
We had a trip to Sam's Sunflowers; a bunch to pick and bring home included in the entry tickets.

I asked Ray to take me a 'selfie'!



3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Hazel

A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
Hello! and what a fun day!
September 3rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
A lovely image of you - sunflowers are such happy flowers.
September 3rd, 2024  
