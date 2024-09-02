Previous
shades of purple by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3972

shades of purple

I liked the colours, naturally, in this flower arrangement last time we visited Winchester Cathedral.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
Casablanca ace
So pretty
September 2nd, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful arrangement and such a peaceful place.
September 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
September 2nd, 2024  
Hazel ace
My thanks for these responses of comments and favs to this photo just published. Happy week ahead!
@casablanca @ludwigsdiana @sarah19
September 2nd, 2024  
