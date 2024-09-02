Sign up
Previous
Photo 3972
shades of purple
I liked the colours, naturally, in this flower arrangement last time we visited Winchester Cathedral.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
4
3
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
6805
photos
142
followers
13
following
1088% complete
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
8th August 2024 11:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
arrangement
,
flower arrangement
,
winchester cathedral
Casablanca
ace
So pretty
September 2nd, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful arrangement and such a peaceful place.
September 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
September 2nd, 2024
Hazel
ace
My thanks for these responses of comments and favs to this photo just published. Happy week ahead!
@casablanca
@ludwigsdiana
@sarah19
September 2nd, 2024
@casablanca @ludwigsdiana @sarah19