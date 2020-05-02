Previous
Next
wall and phlox by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2934

wall and phlox

I'm starting half and half today for May.

Somehow I seem to be in the garden again! Where else to be if not the house and not many half and half shots there?!
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise