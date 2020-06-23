Previous
Next
passion flower time by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2982

passion flower time

It seems a short time since the pollarded tree trunk was covered with passion flowers and now it is again - must be a year!
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
They are such an extraordinary design, aren't they? I cant believe it's a year since you last photographed these either.
June 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise