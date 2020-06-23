Sign up
Photo 2982
passion flower time
It seems a short time since the pollarded tree trunk was covered with passion flowers and now it is again - must be a year!
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st June 2020 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
passion flower
,
tree trunk
,
30dayswild
Casablanca
ace
They are such an extraordinary design, aren't they? I cant believe it's a year since you last photographed these either.
June 23rd, 2020
