"Wherever you go, there you are."

I like this quote from Jon Kabat-Zinn and here we are in this photo, taken by our son Neil just before he poured the bubbles, on the last day of those 50 years and today is day 1 of year 51 - and life goes on.



Thank you so much to you, all my 365 friends, for the lovely comments on my posts for our 50th Anniversary, all very much appreciated!