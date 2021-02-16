portraits in mono: the volunteers

It is difficult now to find stranger portraits with the spectre of Covid-19 lurking around any encounter. Thus I am revisiting existing colour portraits, seeing how they suit b&w conversions.



I met Richard and Maureen when they were volunteering in the tea room at the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty in Winchester. One of the elderly Brothers who lives at St Cross and was standing at the counter took it upon himself to stage manage the photo-shoot. It made for a different style of photo including a teapot with invisible tea!



It was soon evident that, although this husband and wife team are involved now with cake, all their life has been a love affair with chocolate.



Several of Maureen's relations have worked at Cadbury World and she and Richard met there in Birmingham. They became engaged in South Africa where Richard had been posted. He told me he was 'chief taster'; later in the conversation I learnt that he was in charge of the 'Overseas Production Department and Quality Control'.



The family who founded Cadbury World were Quakers, committed to knowing their employees and looking after their well-being. Educational opportunities were often provided and Richard himself was the recipient of a music scholarship.



I am pleased to have had the opportunity to meet these smiling volunteers at St Cross almshouses which are currently closed to protect their elderly residents



Everyone has a story to tell.





https://flic.kr/p/2kpNeoa