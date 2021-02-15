portraits in mono: Sylv

I miss my portraiture work with strangers; I also miss being out with friends and able to take their portraits. I don't complain as I am aware that Co-vid restrictions are necessary. Instead, I am indulging in a series of conversions into mono of existing colour portraits.



Sylv and I are used to having a pub lunch out together. On this occasion I asked her to change places with me so that I could get a photo of her with an uncluttered background.



We've known each other for nearly 20 years. Here's looking forward to that next pub lunch.



Week 3 FOR2021

