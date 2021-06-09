Previous
tree peonies and seed pod by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3259

tree peonies and seed pod

My posting for June is turning into an 'showcase' of shots in our garden!

I am so grateful that Ray loves gardening as much as I love photography.....
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
