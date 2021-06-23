Previous
Next
summer bedding by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3273

summer bedding

The pots this year have been lovely - until the deluge last week got to them. I had already taken some photos.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a lovely colourful mix!
June 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Such beautiful colours.
June 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise