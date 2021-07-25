unusual anthurium

I have abandoned high-key for today: too labour-intensive for a Sunday!! A shot of white begonia taken outside resulted in a rather unexpected blue tinted background which nothing would budge.



So here is just an 'ordinary' shot of a pot plant I prepared earlier.



Ray took me to the garden centre: I chose a rather unusual orchid, a very unusual anthurium and an ordinary chrysanthemum. Generously, he let me have them all - and the living room looks very nice!