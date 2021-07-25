Sign up
Photo 3301
unusual anthurium
I have abandoned high-key for today: too labour-intensive for a Sunday!! A shot of white begonia taken outside resulted in a rather unexpected blue tinted background which nothing would budge.
So here is just an 'ordinary' shot of a pot plant I prepared earlier.
Ray took me to the garden centre: I chose a rather unusual orchid, a very unusual anthurium and an ordinary chrysanthemum. Generously, he let me have them all - and the living room looks very nice!
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th July 2021 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
orchid
,
anthurium
,
garden centre
,
chrysanth
Anne
ace
This is stunning Hazel, love the flashes of red on the white
July 25th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
More than ‘an ordinary shot” I’d say. You’ve nicely captured the shape and flow of this flower.
July 25th, 2021
