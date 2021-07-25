Previous
Next
unusual anthurium by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3301

unusual anthurium

I have abandoned high-key for today: too labour-intensive for a Sunday!! A shot of white begonia taken outside resulted in a rather unexpected blue tinted background which nothing would budge.

So here is just an 'ordinary' shot of a pot plant I prepared earlier.

Ray took me to the garden centre: I chose a rather unusual orchid, a very unusual anthurium and an ordinary chrysanthemum. Generously, he let me have them all - and the living room looks very nice!
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
This is stunning Hazel, love the flashes of red on the white
July 25th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
More than ‘an ordinary shot” I’d say. You’ve nicely captured the shape and flow of this flower.
July 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise