remembering Clare by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3544

remembering Clare

It's two weeks since our daughter, Clare, died.

This bijou 'fossicked' find was given to me a little while ago by my good friend Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond and I have decided to keep just a few flowers/leaves whatever is in season all year round, to remember Clare by.

So nice that for the first time, I found forget-me-nots from the garden to put in it.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

Thank you!
May 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a lovely way to remember Clare and keep her close.
May 20th, 2022  
Dianne
How nice and such a simple but meaningful idea.
May 20th, 2022  
julia ace
Nice to have for-get-nots in your bouquet 💐.. Hope you are doing ok..
May 20th, 2022  
Hazel ace
@julzmaioro

Julia, thank you, we are OKish. So much to do at distance (Clare was in Glasgow, we live in the south of England) even though her friends and colleagues are helping a lot. I'm mindful of your 10th anniversary.
May 20th, 2022  
julia ace
@quietpurplehaze Thanks Hazel.. we got through the day ok.. nice to getpart of the family together .. day of memories.. ❤️
May 20th, 2022  
Peter ace
Gorgeous still life image, I do hope you two are coping well at this difficult time Hazel:)
May 20th, 2022  
