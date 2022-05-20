remembering Clare

This bijou 'fossicked' find was given to me a little while ago by my good friend Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond and I have decided to keep just a few flowers/leaves whatever is in season all year round, to remember Clare by.
So nice that for the first time, I found forget-me-nots from the garden to put in it.
Thank you!
Julia, thank you, we are OKish. So much to do at distance (Clare was in Glasgow, we live in the south of England) even though her friends and colleagues are helping a lot. I'm mindful of your 10th anniversary.