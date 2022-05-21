Previous
mint and thyme by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3545

mint and thyme

When we bought these plants in pots, the thyme was just leaves. One day I went out into the garden and found it covered in flowers, its 'landscape' quite changed from when we purchased it.
21st May 2022

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
JackieR ace
And the bees love the flowers
May 21st, 2022  
