Photo 3552
Belgian strawberries
via Winchester Market
28th May 2022
28th May 22
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6376
photos
189
followers
22
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th April 2022 3:16pm
Tags
market
,
belgium
,
punnet
,
strawberrires
Diana
ace
they look so delicious, beautifully captured.
May 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Too perfect to be true !! - I can just imagine that bowl of strawberries and cream , or even a Srawberry and cream scone -- enjoy - fav
May 28th, 2022
