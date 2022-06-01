Previous
It's a set-up! by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3556

It's a set-up!

"For the first day of June, The Wildlife Trusts are promoting a 'big wild breakfast' - your daily act of wildness being simply to eat your breakfast outdoors."

It was a tad fresh to eat breakfast outdoors this morning so I've cheated and just taken a shot of mine. There was coffee too but I couldn't fit the mug on the fence post.

1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Hazel

Photo Details

