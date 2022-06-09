Previous
Next
a very late arrival... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3564

a very late arrival...

...for the Platinum Jubilee and in fact unintentionally patriotic. The white lobelia we bought turned out to include some blue...
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
976% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Well done with the colour combo..
June 9th, 2022  
Dianne
It works - even if unintentionally done.
June 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise