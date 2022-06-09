Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3564
a very late arrival...
...for the Platinum Jubilee and in fact unintentionally patriotic. The white lobelia we bought turned out to include some blue...
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
2
0
Tags
pot
,
lobelia
,
platinum jubilee
,
30dayswild2022
julia
ace
Well done with the colour combo..
June 9th, 2022
Dianne
It works - even if unintentionally done.
June 9th, 2022
