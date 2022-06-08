a gift from Clare

This is one of the last pieces of jewellery which my daughter, Clare, made for me. She took inspiration from a twig which she found whilst walking her beloved Ludo in the local park.I shall always treasure it of course, along with all the many pieces she made for me.I've photographed the pendant on a cushion cover which Clare also quickly sewed from material samples she had ordered online. We also have pieces of pottery around the house, something she took up latterly.I'm cheekily putting this in 30dayswild on account of the inspiration which inspired it....