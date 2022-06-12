Previous
over the park by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3567

over the park

A local farmer gifted 4 fields to the parish council and with some attention, such as seats, paths, a pond, they became Knowle Park.

We used to walk Jinks here so to be here again brought back memories of him and his rascally ways.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Dianne
A very generous farmer and nice spot for Ray to sit in the sunshine.
June 12th, 2022  
John&Ann
It sounds a lovely quiet place to enjoy
June 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a lovely story and great shot of Ray.
June 12th, 2022  
