Photo 3572
sparkling water
playing with the picture effects on my
Sony a6000
https://flic.kr/p/2nrXaSf
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
0
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Tags
b&w
,
sparkling water
,
picture effects
365 Project
close