Photo 3571
campanula
this tiny flower is growing like a weed in our back garden this year
https://flic.kr/p/2nsm9TS
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Tags
blue
,
garden
,
weed
,
campanula
,
30dayswild2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super selective focus , - mine have also have been a show this year but alas the fierce sun of the last couple of days has dried the flowers up !
June 16th, 2022
