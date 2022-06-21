red poppy on a summer's day

I found this poppy on a sunny walk across the fields with my camera and I am posting it in memory of my father.21st June 2022, is the 80th anniversary of the fall of Tobruk. My father, a signaller in the artillery, was one of around 30,000 British soldiers captured. He wrote:"I had not even thought of myself becoming a prisoner of war and when I realised this it was quite a surprise......I lost several photos and my diary but managed to retain my overcoat, one blanket and my haversack containing washing kit and dixie."He spent the rest of the war in PoW camps in North Africa, Italy and Germany, and continued to journal his experiences.He returned home on 25th May 1945 and May 2017 saw his account finally published.Thanks to all my friends here on 365 who have taken the time to be interested and to read the book.