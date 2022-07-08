Previous
8. lit by a window by quietpurplehaze
8. lit by a window

a small arrangement of rose leaves, lavender, hypericum and a seedhead of clematis in a tiny vase, backlit by a window

the little glass 'vase' was fossicked and given to me by Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond and is kept filled with flowers in memory of Clare
Hazel

Casablanca ace
That is very pretty indeed
July 8th, 2022  
