Photo 3592
8. lit by a window
a small arrangement of rose leaves, lavender, hypericum and a seedhead of clematis in a tiny vase, backlit by a window
the little glass 'vase' was fossicked and given to me by Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
and is kept filled with flowers in memory of Clare
8th July 2022
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ25
Taken
3rd July 2022 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
backlit
,
clare
,
vase
,
make-30-2022
Casablanca
ace
That is very pretty indeed
July 8th, 2022
