Photo 3622
for abstract august and squares
Capture52Challenge
I Googled 'abstract' and now have a question: Does a photo have to be manipulated to be called abstract? (Answers not on a postcard please!)
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6451
photos
185
followers
27
following
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd August 2022 8:10am
Tags
abstract
,
squares
,
abstractaug2022
,
52wc-2022-w35
