Previous
Next
for abstract august and squares by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3622

for abstract august and squares

Capture52Challenge

I Googled 'abstract' and now have a question: Does a photo have to be manipulated to be called abstract? (Answers not on a postcard please!)
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise