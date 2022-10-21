Previous
for Pink October by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3645

for Pink October

I find my wardrobe sadly lacking in pink so this is my best effort for today Wear it Pink Day, October 21st, 2022


https://www.wearitpink.org/about
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and backlighting, the colour is gorgeous.
October 21st, 2022  
Gosia ace
Beautiful
October 21st, 2022  
