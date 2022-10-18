Sign up
Photo 3644
'curiouser and curiouser'
(said Alice)
I've never seen the scarecrow in the walled garden at Hinton Ampner without his dog before. And he seems to have taken up gardening......
https://flic.kr/p/2nTEESZ
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th October 2022 10:15am
Tags
scarecrow
,
walled garden
,
hinton ampner
JackieR
ace
The dog is currently being repaired/groomed!
Love the profusion of colours around him!
October 18th, 2022
Love the profusion of colours around him!