Friday sunset by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3642

Friday sunset

The sky was blazing and there was a deathly hush - at least in our garden.

Taken with the sunset selection on the scene mode of my RX100M6, the colour is sooc.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
julia ace
What a great sunset live the reflection on the windows.. firery.
October 16th, 2022  
amazing sky!
October 16th, 2022  
Wonderful sky.
October 16th, 2022  
