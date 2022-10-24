Previous
a lovely morning by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3647

a lovely morning

Jackie collected me and we went to the almshouses at St Cross for a little photoshoot, including the customary coffee and cake, you understand.

A lovely morning, thank you, my dear friend!
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
999% complete

Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

Thank you so much - and the sun shone!
October 24th, 2022  
Dianne
Nice to have a photographer buddy to go out with. A lovely image and happy time.
October 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
such a wonderful shot of Jackie, you must have had a fabulous time together.
October 24th, 2022  
