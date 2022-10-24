Sign up
Photo 3647
a lovely morning
Jackie collected me and we went to the almshouses at St Cross for a little photoshoot, including the customary coffee and cake, you understand.
A lovely morning, thank you, my dear friend!
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
3
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6476
photos
186
followers
29
following
999% complete
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
Tags
october
,
jackie
,
2022
,
st cross
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you so much - and the sun shone!
October 24th, 2022
Dianne
Nice to have a photographer buddy to go out with. A lovely image and happy time.
October 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
such a wonderful shot of Jackie, you must have had a fabulous time together.
October 24th, 2022
Thank you so much - and the sun shone!