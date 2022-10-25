Previous
Next
an autumn sunset by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3648

an autumn sunset

for Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond who told me she just had a sulphur yellow sky on that day of stormy weather
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh that's beautiful!!
October 25th, 2022  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

I hope you get one too, next time!!
October 25th, 2022  
Peter ace
Stunning sky beautifully captured in all its glory Hazel:)
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise